Hyper Finance (HYFI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $97.00

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $26,478.85 and approximately $97.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.36 or 0.08186492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00081851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,564.46 or 0.99783366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00056411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

