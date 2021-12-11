HyperQuant Achieves Market Capitalization of $17,239.21 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $17,239.21 and $2,274.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 49.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00040192 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00209251 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

