Hyve (HYVE) Tops One Day Volume of $448,359.00

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Hyve has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Hyve has a total market cap of $7.98 million and approximately $448,359.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.29 or 0.08241842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00081302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,413.60 or 1.00072209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.