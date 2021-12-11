Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

IBJHF stock remained flat at $$2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ibstock has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

