Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Stock Holdings Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,019 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of IEP stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.98.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.97%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,444.44%.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

