ICE ROCK MINING Market Cap Achieves $134,669.17 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded down 17% against the US dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $134,669.17 and approximately $23,747.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.04 or 0.08158398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00080964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,166.35 or 1.00053660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002769 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

Buying and Selling ICE ROCK MINING

