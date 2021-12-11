ICHI Achieves Market Cap of $22.19 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $5.59 or 0.00011350 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $22.19 million and $21,511.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.45 or 0.08156578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00081142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,288.03 or 1.00043931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002771 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,968,258 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

