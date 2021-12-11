Idena (IDNA) Hits Market Cap of $6.63 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Idena has a market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $172,086.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Idena has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056488 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00130091 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00170884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000566 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00022486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.89 or 0.08258720 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 77,479,415 coins and its circulating supply is 54,190,266 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

