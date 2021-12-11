IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $707.03 Million

Brokerages expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report sales of $707.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $709.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $705.00 million. IDEX reported sales of $614.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $898,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $236.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.87. IDEX has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $238.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.