Idle Price Hits $2.81 on Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $302,487.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $2.81 or 0.00005796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.89 or 0.08258720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00080783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00057228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,487.63 or 0.99914471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,899,600 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.