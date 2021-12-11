Idle Price Reaches $2.94 on Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, Idle has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and $97,831.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $2.94 or 0.00006001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.18 or 0.08144450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00080469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,969.78 or 1.00003445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,899,600 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

