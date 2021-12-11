iExec RLC (RLC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.53 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for about $2.91 or 0.00006017 BTC on exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $233.07 million and $20.53 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040383 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.71 or 0.00210245 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

