IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,872 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.40% of IG Acquisition worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGAC. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 740.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 298,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 262,825 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in IG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in IG Acquisition by 96.9% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 406,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in IG Acquisition by 5.3% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,897,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in IG Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. 57.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

Shares of IGAC stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. IG Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.