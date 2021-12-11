IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.59

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.59 and traded as high as $36.50. IKONICS shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 48,680 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 million, a P/E ratio of -154.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IKONICS had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IKNX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IKONICS in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IKONICS by 396.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IKONICS by 130,480.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IKONICS during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IKONICS during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

