Illuvium 24 Hour Volume Reaches $51.11 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $1,216.98 or 0.02504388 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $782.30 million and $51.11 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.90 or 0.08258035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00081133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00057604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,527.16 or 0.99862723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,819 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

