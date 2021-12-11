Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMO. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Imperial Oil by 3.0% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 341,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Imperial Oil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Imperial Oil by 66.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Imperial Oil by 8.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 549,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Imperial Oil by 60.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 51,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

IMO stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.2189 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.85%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.