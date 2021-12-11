Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Shares Up 8.1%

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP)’s stock price shot up 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.14. 389,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,955,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $50.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.83.

In other Indaptus Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler purchased 11,187 shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $65,108.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDP)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.