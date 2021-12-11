Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 1,564 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $344.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.34. The company has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

