Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 4,539 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,499,000 after purchasing an additional 170,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,399,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,250 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,524,000 after purchasing an additional 388,780 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $81.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.62 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

