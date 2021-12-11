Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 781 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.5% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

V stock opened at $213.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.10 and a 200 day moving average of $226.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

