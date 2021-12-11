Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 1,870 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,760 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,308,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,551 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $423,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,438,009 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Guggenheim raised their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.52. The stock has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

