Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 5,275 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $50.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.