Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

Shares of UPS opened at $209.11 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The company has a market cap of $181.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.