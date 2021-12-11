Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Waste Management by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

WM opened at $164.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

