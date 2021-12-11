Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 60,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $39.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.