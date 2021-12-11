Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $6.28 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,275,000 after purchasing an additional 794,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.