Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.34.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

