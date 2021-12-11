Independence Bank of Kentucky Invests $3.08 Million in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged comprises approximately 1.3% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.