Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 775 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $432.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.87 and a 200-day moving average of $407.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $333.77 and a 12-month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

