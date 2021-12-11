Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $72.08

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $72.08 and traded as low as $69.94. Independent Bank Group shares last traded at $71.07, with a volume of 72,694 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.08.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1,053.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.