Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Reaches $0.95 on Major Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001923 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $812,092.35 and approximately $7,986.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00056212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.18 or 0.08204592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00081646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,340.73 or 0.99877188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00056537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

