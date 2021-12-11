Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDEXY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.
IDEXY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 452,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,261. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81.
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
