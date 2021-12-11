Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDEXY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

IDEXY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 452,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,261. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

