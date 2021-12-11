Infinitecoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $265.00 (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $15.08 million and $265.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.