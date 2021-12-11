Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.08

Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01). Infrastructure India shares last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 121,359 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 17.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.74. The firm has a market cap of £4.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.08.

About Infrastructure India (LON:IIP)

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

