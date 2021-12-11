InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 36,502 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of InfuSystem worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,437,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 8,197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 67,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of INFU opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.10 million, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.06. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InfuSystem news, insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $134,372.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,418,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,858 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU).

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.