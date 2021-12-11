ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.02 ($15.75).

INGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.73) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($16.63) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($17.30) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a one year high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

