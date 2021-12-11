Innova Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Innova has a market capitalization of $273,955.95 and approximately $21.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Innova has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000418 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

