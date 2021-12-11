Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 103.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.34% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $18,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $255.26 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.28 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.14.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,293 shares of company stock worth $361,214 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

