Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,892 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Inozyme Pharma worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 9.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 14.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INZY stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INZY. Zacks Investment Research cut Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

