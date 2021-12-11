InsaneCoin Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $141,264.99 and $7.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.59 or 0.00280512 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008554 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003564 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000184 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,968,144 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

