Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.46 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will announce $72.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.31 million and the lowest is $71.60 million. Inseego posted sales of $86.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $261.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.31 million to $262.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $304.10 million, with estimates ranging from $299.67 million to $307.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Ashish Sharma bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Inseego by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Inseego by 753.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Inseego by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.