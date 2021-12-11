InsurAce (INSUR) Price Reaches $0.91

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001866 BTC on popular exchanges. InsurAce has a market cap of $10.20 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.89 or 0.08258720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00080783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00057228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,487.63 or 0.99914471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002796 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

