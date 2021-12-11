inSure Price Tops $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (SURE)

inSure (CURRENCY:SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. One inSure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. inSure has a total market cap of $34.02 million and approximately $125,961.00 worth of inSure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, inSure has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00098163 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

inSure Profile

inSure (SURE) is a coin. inSure’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,783,160 coins. The official website for inSure is insuretoken.net . inSure’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

