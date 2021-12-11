Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Intel makes up 3.0% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

