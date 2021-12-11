Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Lessened by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,375 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $65,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $135.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.95 and its 200-day moving average is $122.36. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.66 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $267,343.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

