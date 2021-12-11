Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Lifted by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,748,000 after purchasing an additional 146,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,100,000 after purchasing an additional 286,196 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,556,000 after purchasing an additional 300,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,633,000 after purchasing an additional 520,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $253,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,447 shares of company stock valued at $23,415,587. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $135.54 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.66 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.36.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

