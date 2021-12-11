International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to post sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.97 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $11.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.65.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $147.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.28. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.61, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $103.94 and a 12 month high of $157.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

