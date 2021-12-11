International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $885.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

IGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $65,595,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,197 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 123.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after buying an additional 959,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Game Technology by 147.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after buying an additional 744,706 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IGT opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.14. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

