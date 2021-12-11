Internet Computer (ICP) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.07 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.07 billion and $150.15 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $27.60 or 0.00056760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.50 or 0.08202935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00081980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,579.96 or 0.99886819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00019221 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,279,774 coins and its circulating supply is 183,750,198 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

