Internet of People Price Down 68.8% Over Last Week (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 11th. Internet of People has a total market cap of $44,292.22 and $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 68.8% lower against the US dollar. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

